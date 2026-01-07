Quebec residences get training to become more inclusive and safe for LGBTQ+ seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec foundation is hoping to train 10,000 people on making seniors residences safer and more inclusive for older LGBTQ+ adults.

The Émergence Foundation says seniors who are sexually and gender diverse may feel isolated and even experience bullying inside care homes.

The foundation has already trained more than 3,000 care home staff across Quebec in both private and public facilities.

Trainer Julien Rougerie says the program helps to dispel prejudices and gives staff simple tools they can use to act as allies to residents of different backgrounds.

He says many tips are simple, such as being careful with the vocabulary used when asking residents questions about their partners or spouses.

A 2025 Léger survey of Quebec seniors residences found that one-quarter of LGBTQ+ respondents said they had hid their sexual and gender identities from staff and other residents.