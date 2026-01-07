Menu

U.S. News

Trump says he won’t permit dividends, buybacks for some defense companies

By Katharine Jackson and Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Posted January 7, 2026 3:05 pm
1 min read
November 4, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the country's military personnel aboard the aircraft carrier George Washington at the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Oct. 28, 2025. (Pool photo)(Kyodo).==Kyodo. (Credit Image: © Kyodonews via ZUMA Press). View image in full screen
November 4, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the country's military personnel aboard the aircraft carrier George Washington at the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, on Oct. 28, 2025. (Pool photo)(Kyodo).==Kyodo. (Credit Image: © Kyodonews via ZUMA Press).
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not permit dividends or stock buybacks for defence companies until they fix problems with the production of military equipment.

“Defence Companies are not producing our Great Military Equipment rapidly enough and, once produced, not maintaining it properly or quickly,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Colombian military ‘must defend’ sovereignty against potential US invasion, minister says

Trump also called executive pay packages in the defence industry “exorbitant and unjustifiable.”

“From this moment forward, these Executives must build NEW and MODERN Production Plants, both for delivering and maintaining this important Equipment, and for building the latest Models of future Military Equipment,” he said, without naming any specific companies or executives.

“Until they do so, no Executive should be allowed to make in excess of [USD]$5 Million Dollars which, as high as it sounds, is a mere fraction of what they are making now.”

Trump and the Pentagon have been complaining about the expensive, slow-moving and entrenched nature of the defence industry, promising dramatic changes that would make the production of war equipment more nimble.

© 2026 Reuters

