Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ubisoft’s Halifax office closes, 71 jobs eliminated in cost-cutting move

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2026 2:06 pm
1 min read
The logo of video game publisher Ubisoft is pictured in Paris, on Nov. 4, 2017. a. View image in full screen
The logo of video game publisher Ubisoft is pictured in Paris, on Nov. 4, 2017. a. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Christophe En
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video game maker Ubisoft has closed its production studio in Halifax, eliminating 71 jobs.

The Paris-based company issued a statement today saying the move had nothing to do with a union drive that resulted in 60 employees joining the Canadian branch of the Communications Workers of America last month.

The company says it has been restructuring its global operations for the past two years, well before the union announced in June that a majority of Ubisoft Halifax staff had agreed to file for union certification.

A company spokesperson at the Halifax office says that in the past two years, Ubisoft has either closed or downsized several studios around the world, including in London, San Francisco, Osaka in central Japan and Leamington, U.K.

Click to play video: 'Video game giant Ubisoft to open office in Winnipeg'
Video game giant Ubisoft to open office in Winnipeg
Trending Now

The spokesperson says the company, which employed more than 17,000 people as of September, had cut more than 1,500 jobs in the previous year.

Story continues below advertisement

Ubisoft is best known for its Assassin’s Creed franchise.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most of the employees working in Halifax supported a mobile version of the game known as Assassin’s Creed Rebellion, and they also worked on Rainbow Six Mobile.

The company’s largest production studio is in Montreal, but it also has studios in Toronto, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Que., and Saguenay, Que., the spokesperson said, adding that other Canadian offices have been affected by company cutbacks.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices