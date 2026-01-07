Prince Albert Salvation Army fire was human caused, police now investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that ripped through a Salvation Army in Prince Albert, Sask., is now the subject of a police investigation, fire officials say.

The blaze at the Central Avenue location broke out around 8 p.m. on Christmas Day after the centre’s staff had finished hosting a holiday meal for visitors.

Damages were so significant, the building is expected to shut down for the winter.

On Wednesday, the Prince Albert Fire Department Chief Kris Olsen told Global News officials have determined a cause.

“The cause and origin had been determined to be human caused with multiple ignitions located within the structure,” Olsen said.

“The investigation is on-going and has transitioned to a police matter.”

Before the fire broke out on Christmas Day, the Salvation Army was expected to open up its warming centre. Now, the absence of the Salvation Army has left community members searching to a find ways to support those in need.

”There’s always somebody on the corner hanging out, waiting their turn. So without that, it’s going to create a lot of pressure for the community to find that space again,” said Darcy Bear, president of the Prince Albert Police Association, on Dec. 26.

The Salvation Army has set up a temporary shelter in the Union Centre on 8th St. E. in Prince Albert.

— with files from Moosa Imran