Canada

Ford government plans underwater transmission line through Lake Ontario

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and mines of Ontario, speaks at a press conference as Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on, in Toronto on Thursday, April 17, 2025. View image in full screen
Stephen Lecce, minister of energy and mines of Ontario, speaks at a press conference as Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on, in Toronto on Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Facing growing demand for electricity in the city of Toronto, the Ford government plans to build a new underwater transmission line from the nearby Darlington Nuclear Generating Station and under Lake Ontario.

On Wednesday, Energy Minister Stephen Lecce announced he had approved a recommendation to build the line, from the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), which will boost supply by 900 megawatts.

“We are thinking ahead and building for the future by approving a new transmission line that will enable 285,000 new homes, power new businesses, and create thousands of jobs,” he said.

“We are also initiating the first IESO-led competitive transmission procurement to reduce costs and maximize benefits for families.”

The government said the line is necessary as demand for power grows substantially in Toronto.

The province said growth in demand is highest in the downtown core, with current transmission lines expected to hit capacity in the 2030s. The new line, they said, would be enough to power 900,000 new homes.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow welcomed the move.

“It’s an exciting example of the province and city working together to build resilient, clean energy infrastructure that keeps costs down, supports good-paying jobs, and powers the projects that will shape Toronto’s future,” she said in a statement.

Running the line underwater instead of over land will be more direct, less expensive and less exposed to extreme weather, according to the government.

Commissioning and constructing the new line is expected to take between seven and 10 years.

