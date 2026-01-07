What to know about Canada’s new front package nutrition warning labels

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is now subject to mandatory front-of-package nutrition warning symbols on many packaged foods as part of a federal effort to help consumers make healthier choices at the grocery store.

Under the new rules, foods that are high in saturated fat, sugars or sodium will be required to display a black and white symbol on the front of their packaging.

The symbol, introduced by Health Canada, highlights which nutrients exceed recommended levels and is designed to be easily visible without needing to check the nutrition facts table.

View image in full screen Health Canada’s front-of-package nutrition symbol, which will appear on foods high in saturated fat, sugars or sodium starting in 2026. Health Canada

The changes took effect Jan. 1, 2026, though Canadians may already see the symbols on some products as manufacturers began updating labels ahead of the deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada says frequent consumption of foods high in saturated fat, sugars or sodium is linked to increased health risks, including heart disease, stroke, obesity, Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The front-of-package symbol is intended to act as a quick visual cue, helping shoppers make informed decisions more easily.

Not all foods will be required to carry the symbol. Exemptions include fresh fruits and vegetables with no added sugars, fats or sodium, raw whole cuts of meat and fish that do not carry a nutrition facts table, and certain dairy products such as plain milk, yogurt and cheese.

Products like butter, sugar, salt, honey and maple syrup are also excluded, along with very small packages and some food-service portion items.

The symbol itself features a magnifying glass and clearly states whether a product is high in saturated fat, sugars, sodium, or a combination of those nutrients. The words “Health Canada / Sante Canada” appear at the bottom of the label.

View image in full screen A bag of packaged popcorn displaying Health Canada’s front-of-package nutrition symbol, indicating the product is high in sodium. Health Canada

There are also strict rules around how the symbol must appear. It must be placed in the upper half of the front label and, on wider packages, on the right-hand side. The size of the symbol varies depending on the size of the package to ensure it remains visible and consistent across products.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A bottle of fruit juice displaying Health Canada’s front-of-package nutrition symbol, indicating the product is high in sugars. Health Canada

Health Canada says products manufactured before Jan. 1, 2026, can continue to be sold without the symbol, even after the rules come into force. Enforcement after the deadline will focus on accuracy and preventing false or misleading labelling.

Federal officials say the move brings Canada in line with similar front-of-package labelling systems used in other countries and is part of a broader strategy to improve transparency and public awareness around nutrition.