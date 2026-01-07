Menu

Canada

Calgary city councillors set to receive, discuss report on troubled watermain

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2026 7:27 am
1 min read
Calgary’s new mayor-elect Jeromy Farkas speaks to reporters outside city hall on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, after narrowly defeating his opponent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland. View image in full screen
Calgarians are expected to learn more today about what is going wrong with their key watermain.

City councillors are slated to receive and discuss an independent report into what went wrong when the Bearspaw South Feeder Main ruptured in the summer of 2024.

The main provides treated drinking water to 60 per cent of residents and the breakdown led to weeks of water restrictions.

The issue has become critical as the line has now ruptured a second time on Dec. 30, forcing a renewed round of restrictions.

Residents are being asked to take shorter showers and reduce toilet flushes and loads of laundry and dirty dishes.

The line is expected to be fixed early next week, but Mayor Jeromy Farkas says that is not the end of it and that more interruptions can be expected until the line is replaced.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

