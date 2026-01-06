Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan’s only PET/CT scanner offline, leaving patients waiting

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 7:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'PET/CT scanner issue leads to cancelled tests'
PET/CT scanner issue leads to cancelled tests
WATCH: The sole PET scan machine in Saskatchewan is down and putting patients back on waiting lists, giving them little option but to wait. But how much longer?
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Patients across Saskatchewan are stuck waiting after the province’s sole PET scan machine broke down on Dec. 23.

Positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scan machines diagnose life-threatening diseases, most commonly cancer.

The PET scanner being down leaves families with little to no options. Erin Neufeld is the daughter of a patient who has lung cancer and was set to receive a scan after already waiting for two months, when he got a phone call on Monday saying the test was cancelled.

“That is irresponsible that there is one PET scan machine for an entire province of people and everyone has to travel to Saskatoon for that one scan.” Neufeld said.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Every day, longer that we go without his treatment is one day closer to him not being well anymore and that’s unacceptable to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the scanner requires a fluid radioactive tracer which is in short supply due to issues with the provider, something the NDP says is unacceptable.

“This should have been anticipatable on behalf of the government that something like this could happen, because it had happened before and they should have a plan in place, even if it was a plan in place as to how to accommodate people if it broke,” said Keith Jorgenson, Saskatchewan associate health critic.

Trending Now

The NDP says this isn’t the first time the machine has not been fully operational, saying patients had similar experiences in 2018.

The SHA says the radioactive tracer has a very short shelf life. A temporary supply has been secured from Ontario, allowing them to assume services at half of regular capacity. The SHA say they are prioritizing the most urgent cases and rescheduling remaining patients.

However, that’s little comfort to Neufeld who says she is determined to see her dad get better.

“My dad is doing very well, but every day he doesn’t get to start his treatment puts him at a disadvantage,” she said.

Watch above for more on how the PET scan having issues are affecting families.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices