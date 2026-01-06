Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 5:53 pm
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto View image in full screen
File photo: A Toronto Police Service logo patch. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
A driver in Scarborough left and then returned to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, police said on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston and Midland avenues for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

They said the driver initially left the scene and then returned.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police said roads in the area were closed and the investigation is ongoing.

