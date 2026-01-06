Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A driver in Scarborough left and then returned to the scene of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, police said on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m., Toronto police were called to the area of Kingston and Midland avenues for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
They said the driver initially left the scene and then returned.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Police said roads in the area were closed and the investigation is ongoing.
