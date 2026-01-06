Venezuela attack does not change B.C. premier’s mind about new pipeline

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby was peppered with questions on Tuesday about whether the U.S.’s recent action in Venezuela changes his mind about a new pipeline to the Northern B.C. coast.

However, Eby said that while he is happy to work with the Alberta government and the federal government on ensuring access to Tidewater, which transports refined petroleum products, he does not support taxpayers paying for another publicly owned pipeline across B.C.’s North.

“The economics have been very challenging for that proposal,” Eby said.

“There is still no private sector proponent. There’s nobody who wants to build it from the private sector.”

Eby said it might be time to pivot the discussion to a refinery instead.

“We still buy oil products from the United States,” he added.

“I don’t understand why, if we’re talking about massive public investments into supporting Albertans in this fragile global time, we can’t talk about supporting all Canadians with oil and gas products that are made right here at home while we transition. And so, I hope that’s where some of the conversation goes following the uncertainty that comes from Venezuela.”

In November, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed a memorandum of understanding that commits them to working toward building an oil pipeline to the West Coast.

Carney and Smith agreed to terms that commit Ottawa to adjusting the West Coast tanker ban if a pipeline project is approved as a project of national interest under the Building Canada Act and provides “opportunities for Indigenous co-ownership and shared economic benefits.”

Eby said at the time that the B.C. government needs to make sure this pipeline project doesn’t become an “energy vampire.”

On Tuesday, Eby said the provinces should be working together to develop resources for Canadians and exporting goods.

“And that’s why I would be supportive of discussions around increasing refinery capacity here in Canada,” he added.

“If the plan is to use tax dollars, we’ve got a pipeline behind us, that it’s not at capacity, that could easily be expanded. That’s not the topic of conversation for some reason. But, it could be.”

Eby said there is no date set yet for a meeting with Carney and Smith about the memorandum of understanding. Still, if there remains no private sector investor in a new pipeline to B.C.’s North Coast, then he would like to see the Alberta and federal governments clearly state that to Canadians.