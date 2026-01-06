Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Residents allowed back into one of two Thorncliffe Park condos evacuated due to fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2026 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thorncliffe Park highrise fire extinguished, but residents’ return date not yet known'
Thorncliffe Park highrise fire extinguished, but residents’ return date not yet known
RELATED: Thorncliffe Park highrise fire extinguished, but residents' return date not yet known – Dec 16, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Toronto says it has given the green light for most residents to return to one of two highrises evacuated due to a fire that smouldered inside the walls for weeks.

A spokesperson says the city confirmed Sunday that residents of 11 Thorncliffe Park Dr. could go back to all but 16 units along the shared wall between the two buildings.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kamal Gogna, chief building official and executive director of Toronto Building, says the notice was given within hours of receiving engineering reports from the firms hired by the building owner to assess access and remediation.

Gogna referred questions about the other building, 21 Overlea Blvd., to the property management company.

Trending Now

The fire broke out on Nov. 27, burning the combustible particle board placed in an expansion joint between the two buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 408 units had to be evacuated, and the city said at the time that 239 people from 119 households were staying in 131 hotel rooms.

Firefighters put out the fire in mid-December and turned over the buildings to property management.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices