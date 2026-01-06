Mark Wasyliw, ousted from the Manitoba NDP caucus, files defamation lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba politician who was kicked out of the governing NDP caucus is suing Premier Wab Kinew and two other New Democrat legislature members.

Mark Wasyliw, in a statement of claim, alleges that Kinew, Billie Cross and Ian Bushie defamed him with false and reckless statements during his removal from caucus in September 2024.

Wasyliw has worked for years as a defence lawyer and one of his colleagues had represented disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard on sexual assault charges.

Kinew said someone cannot be affiliated with both Nygard and the NDP, although he later apologized to Wasyliw’s colleague and to defence lawyers in general.

Wasyliw, first elected in 2019, now sits as an Independent member of the legislature.

The statement of claim’s allegations have not been tested in court, none of the defendants have filed responses, and the NDP said Tuesday there would be no comment on the matter.

Wasyliw alleges Kinew’s explanation for the expulsion from caucus suggested, in essence, that Wasyliw lacked integrity and did not hold NDP values.

“The plaintiff states that Kinew … has consequently employed language that is defamatory, untrue, and is of a nature that puts the plaintiff’s reputation, standing, and perception by others in jeopardy,” the statement of claim, filed in the Court of King’s Bench, reads.

The lawsuit also alleges Cross defamed Wasyliw by saying he had been abusive to colleagues in raising his voice. It alleges Bushie defamed Wasyliw by saying he had been deceitful and disrespectful.

Wasyliw is asking the court to award him unspecified damages. He is also seeking an apology from his three former caucus mates and an injunction against any defamatory comments.

Wasyliw and Kinew have continued to show signs of tension since they parted ways. Shortly after he was removed from caucus, Wasyliw accused Kinew of lunging at him and yanking his arm during an election campaign event five years earlier.