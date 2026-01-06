Menu

Crime

Winnipeg neighbourhood feeling no safer after drop in homicides

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 7:07 pm
2 min read
Homicides down, safety fears remain
2025 saw one of the lowest homicide totals in Winnipeg since the turn of the century, but that doesn't mean neighbourhoods across the city feel any safer. Vasilios Bellos reports.
There were 21 homicides in Winnipeg last year. That’s less than half than in 2024 and the lowest in more than 20 years.

Homicide numbers do often fluctuate year to year. In 2018 there were 22 killings in Winnipeg, but that number doubled just a year later.

As for how much police can impact these numbers, some experts argue there’s only so much influence. University of Winnipeg criminal justice professor Michael Weinrath says preventing killing is difficult, as many homicides happen in the moment.

“I mean, police in the end generally react to homicides,” Weinrath said. “They’re usually crimes of passion, they usually involve alcohol or drugs, and really the best that can happen is that people respond and get people to hospital.”

The majority of homicides involve a victim and attacker who are known to each other. A 2021 report from Statistics Canada found that 18 per cent of male homicide victims were killed by a stranger, and eight per cent of female victims.

“When we hear about homicides and a lot of homicides it’s disquieting and may raise a certain amount of fear,” says Weinrath.

“For most people the fear is misplaced. If you’re living in a middle-income area, the chances of becoming a victim of a homicide are very low.”

Despite the steep drop in homicide numbers, many don’t feel like their areas have gotten any safer.

The William Whyte neighbourhood saw more than 17,000 calls for service between October 2024 and September 2025, the most out of any area on the Winnipeg police crime map. William Whyte Neighbourhood Association president Darrell Warren says despite the significant decrease in homicides, residents don’t feel much safer.

“With the drugs and everything else, there’s theft, there’s the gun violence, and the knife violence, and people are high on this stuff and attacking people,” Warren said. “It’s not safe to walk your neighbourhood and it’s unfortunate we have to experience this.”

To combat these issues, the neighbourhood set up a community-driven hotline, where residents can call in tips about crime in the area. So far, the neighbourhood association says it’s helped police shut down four houses associated with the drug trade.

“People are starting to see a difference, but unfortunately it takes time,” said Warren. “Now it’s time to take the neighbourhood back and go ahead and show these people no, this is our neighbourhood and we’re going to stand up and fight for it and you’re not welcome if you’re going to commit crime.”

Professor Weinrath stressed that addressing the issues of poverty, addictions, homelessness, and the lack of housing are vital ways of making communities safer for years to come.

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

