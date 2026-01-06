Charles Milliard becomes 1st candidate to enter Quebec Liberal leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

Businessman Charles Milliard is the first candidate to announce he’s entering the race to lead the Quebec Liberal Party.

Milliard, born in 1979, published a video on social media Tuesday in which he promised to fight for Quebecers.

The former head of the federation of Quebec chambers of commerce finished second to Pablo Rodriguez in last year’s leadership race.

Rodriguez resigned in December amid allegations of vote-buying and reimbursed donations during his leadership campaign. He has maintained he did nothing wrong.

The nine-week race to replace him will officially begin on Jan. 12, and candidates will be required to collect 750 signatures from party members in good standing and pay a deposit of $30,000.

The new leader will be chosen on March 14, less than seven months before the general election scheduled for Oct. 5.