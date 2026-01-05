Menu

Canada

No timeline for return to Manitoba First Nation after power outage, chief says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 4:48 pm
1 min read
Pimicikamak Cree Nation chief Chief David Monias speaks to media as people lineup to sign a memorial book and to view the body of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick who was lying in state at the Legislature in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Pimicikamak Cree Nation chief Chief David Monias speaks to media as people lineup to sign a memorial book and to view the body of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick who was lying in state at the Legislature in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The chief of a Manitoba First Nation says there is no timeline for thousands of people to return home after they were forced out due to a power outage more than a week ago.

Manitoba Hydro fully restored power Friday to Pimicikamak Cree Nation, 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, but its water plants, pumps, tanks and pipes froze after an outage Dec. 28.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias says the more than 4,000 people forced to leave the community are eager to go home after having to spend part of the holiday season in hotels in different parts of the province.

He says the frozen water system, as well as the pipes that have burst, have destroyed homes and affected the community’s infrastructure, putting people’s well-being at risk.

Monias says this is the fourth time in five years residents have had to leave home due to wildfires and extreme weather.

The chief says he has asked the province three times in the last week to declare a state of emergency so his community can receive immediate help.

He is also calling on the provincial and federal governments the deployment of the Canadian Armed Forces for emergency logistical support, including water delivery and sanitation work.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

