Officer who pleaded guilty to taking photo of dead woman admits to selling drugs

A former veteran Winnipeg police officer has admitted to selling various drugs to friends and other officers on and off duty.

Elston Bostock pleaded guilty in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench to trafficking cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin and various prescription drugs over an eight-year period.

Bostock was first arrested and charged with several offences in 2024 after police said colleagues came forward with concerns.

The former constable who worked for Winnipeg police for 22 years pleaded guilty in November to other offences, including causing an indignity to human remains after he responded to a call and took a photo of a dead woman, who was partially clothed, and sent it to another officer.

Police Chief Gene Bowers said last month Bostock, who was previously suspended without pay, has been booted off the force.

Bostock is expected to be sentenced for all offences at a later date.