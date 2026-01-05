Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Officer who pleaded guilty to taking photo of dead woman admits to selling drugs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 1:13 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former veteran Winnipeg police officer has admitted to selling various drugs to friends and other officers on and off duty.

Elston Bostock pleaded guilty in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench to trafficking cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin and various prescription drugs over an eight-year period.

Bostock was first arrested and charged with several offences in 2024 after police said colleagues came forward with concerns.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The former constable who worked for Winnipeg police for 22 years pleaded guilty in November to other offences, including causing an indignity to human remains after he responded to a call and took a photo of a dead woman, who was partially clothed, and sent it to another officer.

Trending Now

Police Chief Gene Bowers said last month Bostock, who was previously suspended without pay, has been booted off the force.

Bostock is expected to be sentenced for all offences at a later date.

 

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices