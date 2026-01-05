Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Water shortage could lead to loss of life: Calgary mayor

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 5, 2026 1:45 pm
1 min read
While the city of Calgary says progress is being made on repairing a massive watermain that burst last week, Calgary's mayor says water usage by city residents is "unsustainable" and could threaten loss-of-life.
While the City of Calgary says progress is being made on repairing a massive water main that burst last week, Calgary's mayor says water use by city residents is 'unsustainable' and could cause a loss of life. Source: City of Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary’s mayor has issued a stark warning over the city’s water shortage, caused by a massive water main break last week.

Jeromy Farkas took to social media on Monday to warn that the water shortage is entering “loss-of-life territory, where firefighting and emergency response may be compromised” if city residents fail to cut back on water usage.

Click to play video: 'Major water main break traps people in vehicles'
Major water main break traps people in vehicles

The Bearspaw South Feeder Main ruptured on Dec. 30, forcing the city to ask Calgary residents to conserve water while repairs are being done on the pipe that supplies 60 per cent of the treated water for the city of 1.6 million people.

Story continues below advertisement

Boil water advisories were also issued for close to 3,000 residents of several neighbourhoods near the break along 16 Avenue Northwest, which makes up part of the Trans Canada Highway through Calgary.

The mayor of Calgary says residents' use of 510 million litres of water on Sunday was well above "sustainable" levels and could threatening the city's ability of fight fires or provide essential services. View image in full screen
The mayor of Calgary says residents’ use of 510 million litres of water on Sunday was well above ‘sustainable’ levels and could be threatening the city’s ability to fight fires or provide essential services. City of Calgary

While the city lifted the boil water advisories on Sunday, Farkas says water use remains “unsustainable” after dropping temporarily to “sustainable” levels late last week.

A video shared by the city of Calgary on Sunday shows a badly damaged section of the Bearspaw feeder main being removed from the ground by city crews.
A video shared by the city of Calgary on Sunday shows a badly damaged section of the Bearspaw feeder main being removed from the ground by city crews. City of Calgary

Repairs on the water main continue, with the city sharing a video on social media Sunday evening showing one of the severely damaged sections of pipe being pulled from the ground by city crews.

Story continues below advertisement

Several roads in the area, including westbound 16 Avenue, also remain closed, although one lane has been reopened for eastbound traffic.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The mayor is scheduled to provide an update on the water main repairs on Monday afternoon, but on social media, he describes the water usage situation as “serious” and says a reduction in water usage is needed to “protect lives and keep essential services running.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary urges strict water conservation as crews repair major feeder main break'
Calgary urges strict water conservation as crews repair major feeder main break
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices