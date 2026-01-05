Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy appoints Chrystia Freeland his economic advisor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2026 9:04 am
1 min read
Former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland leaves the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland leaves the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former federal minister Chrystia Freeland was appointed Monday as an economic adviser by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Freeland has long expressed her support for Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

She has said the country could become an economic juggernaut by taking up the opportunities it missed after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Zelenskyy, in a post on social media, said Ukraine needs to strengthen what he called its “internal resilience.”

Click to play video: 'Freeland quits Carney’s cabinet to become Ukraine envoy'
Freeland quits Carney’s cabinet to become Ukraine envoy

“Chrystia is highly skilled in these matters and has extensive experience in attracting investment and implementing economic transformations,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, Ukraine needs to strengthen its internal resilience – both for the sake of Ukraine’s recovery if diplomacy delivers results as swiftly as possible, and to reinforce our defense if, because of delays by our partners, it takes longer to bring this war to an end.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Freeland’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Freeland, who has Ukrainian ancestry, was a cabinet minister and deputy prime minister in Justin Trudeau’s government.

Trending Now
Click to play video: '‘You know who I’m talking about:’ Trump takes veiled shot at ‘terrible’ Chrystia Freeland during Carney meeting'
‘You know who I’m talking about:’ Trump takes veiled shot at ‘terrible’ Chrystia Freeland during Carney meeting

She was named by Prime Minister Mark Carney as Canada’s special representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

She stepped away from cabinet in September, but still represents the federal riding of University—Rosedale, in the Toronto region.

Her appointment comes as Carney travels to Paris to meet with other allies of Ukraine in a bid to end Russia’s nearly four-year war on the country.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices