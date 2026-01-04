Menu

Canada

Pedestrian killed on Highway 401; OPP investigating

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 4, 2026 12:34 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 in central Ontario that led to the death of a pedestrian.

Northumberland OPP said in a post on X that officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Highway 401 eastbound near Cochrane Road in the Township of Cramahe, Ont., on Saturday at approximately 10:40 p.m. Cramahe is about 140 kilometres east of Toronto.

Police said it was reported a pedestrian had been struck and a vehicle had been parked close to the median in the westbound lanes. A 22-year-old from Chatham, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway from Big Apple Drive and County Road 30 was closed for an investigation, but OPP said that all lanes had reopened as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

