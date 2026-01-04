Pedestrian killed on Highway 401; OPP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 in central Ontario that led to the death of a pedestrian.

Northumberland OPP said in a post on X that officers responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Highway 401 eastbound near Cochrane Road in the Township of Cramahe, Ont., on Saturday at approximately 10:40 p.m. Cramahe is about 140 kilometres east of Toronto.

Police said it was reported a pedestrian had been struck and a vehicle had been parked close to the median in the westbound lanes. A 22-year-old from Chatham, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway from Big Apple Drive and County Road 30 was closed for an investigation, but OPP said that all lanes had reopened as of 5 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.