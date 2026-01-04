Menu

Politics

B.C. Conservatives form committee to oversee leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2026 10:55 am
1 min read
Then Conservative Party of Canada President Scott Lamb speaks during the 2020 Leadership Election in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
Then Conservative Party of Canada President Scott Lamb speaks during the 2020 Leadership Election in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Conservative Party of British Columbia says it has formed a leadership election organizing committee tasked with overseeing the selection of its new leader.

Scott Lamb, chair of the committee, says in a statement that B.C. is “desperately in need of new leadership” to guide the province.

He says the committee was starting its work right away to set out the rules and processes for the leadership contest, to be held as soon as possible.

The leadership contest follows former leader John Rustad’s resignation one day after he initially refused to quit in the face of a caucus revolt a month ago.

At the time, the party issued a statement saying a caucus vote had installed Trevor Halford as interim leader after 20 MLAs said they had lost confidence in Rustad.

No one has officially announced a plan to run since Rustad quit on Dec. 4.

Lamb is a lawyer who formerly served as president of the Conservative Party of Canada, while other members of the committee include Aisha Estey, president of the B.C. Conservatives, Skeena MLA Claire Rattee, and Don Nightengale, returning officer for the federal Conservatives’ 2021 leadership race, among others.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

