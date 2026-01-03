Menu

Canada

Canadian woman charged with illegally crossing into U.S., kicking border agent’s face

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2026 12:35 pm
1 min read
A Canadian woman is charged in the U.S. after allegedly crossing into Washington state and kicking a border agent at the Peace Arch crossing, the FBI says. View image in full screen
A Canadian woman is charged in the U.S. after allegedly crossing into Washington state and kicking a border agent at the Peace Arch crossing, the FBI says. Ethan Cairns
A Canadian woman has been charged in the United States with crossing into Washington state and kicking a border agent in the face.

The accused is facing one count each of assault on a federal officer and improper entry after the incident Tuesday.

In U.S. district court documents, the FBI alleges the woman was denied entry at the Peace Arch border crossing, south of Surrey, B.C., because she had a marijuana vape pen.

The FBI says the accused was later spotted walking across a buffer zone at Peace Arch State Park, where people from both countries can visit each other.

Responding border agents reported she hurled obscenities, resisted arrest and kicked a female supervisor in the face.

The FBI says the woman told investigators that she was meeting her fiancé to retrieve their dog and did not strike anyone intentionally.

She is due back in court later this month.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

