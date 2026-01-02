Special, rare deer hunt being held in Cranbrook to reduce chronic wasting disease

Send this page to someone via email

A special and rare deer hunt is being held in Cranbrook, B.C., starting on Monday in an effort to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease spreading among the province’s deer populations.

To date, there have been six confirmed cases of chronic wasting disease in B.C. after it was first detected in the Kootenay region in 2024.

Chronic wasting disease is fatal for species in the deer family, including mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and caribou.

Cranbrook has become the centre of the disease cases, according to the B.C. government, which puts surrounding deer and elk populations at risk.

Therefore, from Jan. 5 to 31, licensed hunters will be allowed to harvest one additional deer, in addition to the regional limit of two.

Provincial officials say it is currently estimated that fewer than one per cent of deer in the Cranbrook area are infected with chronic wasting disease, also known as zombie deer disease.

However, the risk of spread is especially high in the winter.

“Within the city is a popular spot for them to winter, so as these deer come in, they congregate and it’s these congregating populations that we’re wanting to be not as large,” Ken Walburger, with the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, said.

“So by this January hunt we’re looking at, we’re looking to reduce the populations, not eliminate them. We just want to reduce them so that it prevents the spread from going from deer to deer as easily.”

Hunters are being advised that during the special hunt, all laws and regulations regarding hunting and firearms use in and around the city still apply.