Kitten suffers major injuries after seeking shelter in engine compartment

Send this page to someone via email

As cold temperatures continue, stray animals may find refuge from the cold in unexpected places like vehicle engines. Kaedra, an eight-month-old kitten, did exactly that and is now suffering severe injuries.

She was brought to an emergency vet clinic by the Edmonton Cold Weather Animal Rescue Society (ECWAR). They believe she was hiding, tucked in the engine compartment as a vehicle was driving, before she jumped off along a road in Fort Saskatchewan.

“Extensive burn injuries to her face and her front end. She had a soot-covered body and most likely had some smoke inhalation as well,” said Dr. Gary Dhillon with Groat Veterinary Clinic.

Dhillon says she’s also suffering from severe frostbite around her body.

He’s hoping she’ll be fully recovered in about six months.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While getting treatment, Kaedra is in the care of the ECWAR. While they say she is making progress, she still has a lot to fight through.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s been doing OK. There’s ups and downs. She’s definitely making a lot of improvements. We’ve had new developments as well,” said Sarah Wever, a medical administrator with ECWAR.

“She’s recently developed and upper respiratory infection… we’ve also recently discovered in the last few days that she’s got tapeworms.”

Wever says they see more cases similar to Kaedra’s in the winter months because of the cold: detecting warmth emanating from a recently turned-off vehicle, cats will crawl up into the engine compartment.

But when the vehicle is started, the cat can be maimed or killed by the fan belt or in Kaedra’s case, burned by the heat of the running engine.

The ECWAR is reminding people to make sure their vehicles are animal-free before starting the engine and driving off.

“If a cat is under the hood and they’re looking for warmth, they’re not coming out unless they want to or they’re scared,” said Wever.

“So, banging on the hood of the car, banging on the sides, making a loud noise.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "So, banging on the hood of the car, banging on the sides, making a loud noise."

Wever also says people should consider creating alternative warming spots around their properties to help prevent any animals from climbing up under vehicles.

The ECWAR offers winter warming shelters made from large totes and straw that are available for people to take for a $25 donation. People can apply to pick up a shelter on the ECWAR website.