Strike suspends operations at Quebec ski resort Le Massif de Charlevoix

A major Quebec ski resort suspended operations on Friday after the union representing some 300 workers launched a strike.

Le Massif de Charlevoix said it was forced to shut its ski lifts, slopes, tobogganing areas, food services, the gift shop and the workshop at the resort northeast of Quebec City along the St. Lawrence River.

Club Med Québec-Charlevoix, which operates an all-inclusive hotel at the base of the hills, remains open.

Resort management said it had decided to close to ensure the safety of guests and staff, “and to maintain an experience that meets its quality standards.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this strike may cause. We would like to point out that this strike is the result of a union decision over which we unfortunately have no control. Operations will resume as soon as the strike is over,” reads a statement on Le Massif’s website.

In an email, Le Massif said it didn’t know whether the union would extend the strike beyond Friday.

Earlier this week, the union accused management of breaking off talks. The union — Syndicat des travailleuses et travailleurs du Massif, affiliated with the CSN — has a 10-day strike mandate. It has said that wages are a main sticking point in negotiations, adding that issues around subcontracting, sick leave, safety, and vacation time are also important.

The union wasn’t immediately available for comment on Friday.