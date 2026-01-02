Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Strike suspends operations at Quebec ski resort Le Massif de Charlevoix

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2026 2:25 pm
1 min read
A major Quebec ski resort shut down Friday after a union representing about 300 workers launched a strike, suspending lifts, slopes and most services at Le Massif de Charlevoix. View image in full screen
A major Quebec ski resort shut down Friday after a union representing about 300 workers launched a strike, suspending lifts, slopes and most services at Le Massif de Charlevoix. Jacques Boissinot/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A major Quebec ski resort suspended operations on Friday after the union representing some 300 workers launched a strike.

Le Massif de Charlevoix said it was forced to shut its ski lifts, slopes, tobogganing areas, food services, the gift shop and the workshop at the resort northeast of Quebec City along the St. Lawrence River.

Club Med Québec-Charlevoix, which operates an all-inclusive hotel at the base of the hills, remains open.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Resort management said it had decided to close to ensure the safety of guests and staff, “and to maintain an experience that meets its quality standards.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this strike may cause. We would like to point out that this strike is the result of a union decision over which we unfortunately have no control. Operations will resume as soon as the strike is over,” reads a statement on Le Massif’s website.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In an email, Le Massif said it didn’t know whether the union would extend the strike beyond Friday.

Earlier this week, the union accused management of breaking off talks. The union — Syndicat des travailleuses et travailleurs du Massif, affiliated with the CSN — has a 10-day strike mandate. It has said that wages are a main sticking point in negotiations, adding that issues around subcontracting, sick leave, safety, and vacation time are also important.

The union wasn’t immediately available for comment on Friday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices