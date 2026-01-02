Anthony Joshua’s driver charged over Nigeria car crash that killed 2 people

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities in Nigeria have charged Anthony Joshua’s driver following a car crash that injured the Nigerian-British boxer and killed two of his team members.

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today,” Ogun State Police Command said in a statement on social media, adding that the case has been adjourned until Jan. 20.

Kayode faces four counts — causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence — the BBC reports.

Joshua, 36, was involved in the fatal road crash near Lagos on Dec. 29, 2025, that killed two of his close associates and team members, Lateef Ayodele and Cina Ghami, after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a stationary truck on a major road.

Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer. Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted clips on social media of them playing table tennis together.

Joshua had been under “observation” at Lagoon Hospital in Lagos while recovering from minor injuries, promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing said Monday.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said in a statement on X that Joshua was discharged late Wednesday afternoon after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate from “home.”

“Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening,” Omotoso said.

Hearn paid tribute to the two victims on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace Latz and Sina. Your energy and loyalty among so many other great qualities will be deeply missed. Praying for strength and guidance for all their family, friends and of course AJ during this very difficult time.”

Nigeria is the homeland of Joshua’s parents. Joshua recently knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Round 6 of their heavyweight fight on Dec. 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, breaking the YouTuber’s jaw in the process.

With the victory, Joshua can now angle to reclaim the heavyweight title he lost against Oleksandr Usyk.

— with files from The Associated Press