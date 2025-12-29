Menu

World

Boxer Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that kills 2 people in Nigeria

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 29, 2025 11:16 am
2 min read
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua at the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in Miami on December 17 2025 Miami, Florida. View image in full screen
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua at a press conference in Miami on Dec. 17, 2025. TomxHoganx / AP Photo
Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British boxer and former world heavyweight champion, was involved in a car crash that killed two other passengers in Nigeria on Monday, according to local authorities.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, and special adviser of information and strategy, Kayode Akinmade, confirmed the incident in a post on X, writing, “The fatal accident occurred along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, within the Makun axis of Ogun State, and sadly claimed the lives of two persons.”

“Anthony Joshua and three other individuals were reportedly travelling from Lagos to Sagamu at the time of the incident,” Omotoso added.

Preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot, according to Omotoso.

“Anthony Joshua and the driver of the vehicle were promptly rescued by security personnel attached to his convoy and taken to a hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention,” Omotoso wrote.

According to Omotoso’s statement, the sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway.

“The Ogun State Government describes the incident as deeply unfortunate and painful, particularly with the loss of precious lives, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical care,” Omotoso added.

According to a statement to The Associated Press by Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was “travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.”

Photos and videos on social media appear to show the boxer, 36, wincing in pain while being extricated from a wrecked vehicle.

“Anthony Joshua is in an undisclosed hospital being treated for his injuries,” Lanre Ogunlowo, the commissioner of police for Ogun state, told The Associated Press. He said he has no further information on the injuries.

Nigeria is the homeland of Joshua’s parents. Joshua recently knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Round 6 of their heavyweight fight on Dec. 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, breaking the YouTuber’s jaw in the process.

“It took a little bit longer than expected but the right hand finally found its destination,” Joshua said after the fight. “Jake Paul’s done really well tonight. I’m going to give him his props. He got up time and time again. I give Jake the respect for trying and trying. He came up against a real fighter tonight.”

“As we saw tonight, Jake has spirit,” Joshua said. “He has some heart and I take my hat off to him.”

With the victory, Joshua can now angle to reclaim the heavyweight title he lost against Oleksandr Usyk.

US boxer and influencer Jake Paul (L) and British boxer Anthony Joshua fight in a non-title heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on December 19, 2025. View image in full screen
U.S. boxer and influencer Jake Paul (L) and British boxer Anthony Joshua fight in a non-title heavyweight bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Dec. 19, 2025. Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images

with files from The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

