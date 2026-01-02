Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets’ Hellebuyck, Connor named to U.S. Olympic squad

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 2, 2026 9:31 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two more members of the Winnipeg Jets are Olympics-bound.

The club announced Friday that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Kyle Connor were named to the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

They join defenceman Josh Morrissey, who will represent Canada at the Olympics, which take place next month.

Hellebuyck is the NHL’s reigning most valuable player — an honour he received for the Jets’ President’s Trophy-winning efforts last season. The 32-year-old also earned the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie for the second consecutive season and his third overall.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Connor, 29, shares the Jets’ lead for assists and sits second in goals and points this season. Since debuting for Winnipeg in the 2017-18 season, he also sits second in both categories among all U.S.-born NHLers.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Hellebuyck and Connor represented Team USA in last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, finishing second. They have each represented the United States in previous international competitions, with Connor winning a gold medal at the 2014 world U-18 championship and Hellebuyck picking up a bronze medal at the world championships in 2015.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s 2026 Olympic men’s hockey roster unveiled'
Canada’s 2026 Olympic men’s hockey roster unveiled
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices