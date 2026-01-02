Jets’ Hellebuyck, Connor named to U.S. Olympic squad

Send this page to someone via email

Two more members of the Winnipeg Jets are Olympics-bound.

The club announced Friday that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Kyle Connor were named to the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

They join defenceman Josh Morrissey, who will represent Canada at the Olympics, which take place next month.

Hellebuyck is the NHL’s reigning most valuable player — an honour he received for the Jets’ President’s Trophy-winning efforts last season. The 32-year-old also earned the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie for the second consecutive season and his third overall.

Connor, 29, shares the Jets’ lead for assists and sits second in goals and points this season. Since debuting for Winnipeg in the 2017-18 season, he also sits second in both categories among all U.S.-born NHLers.

Both Hellebuyck and Connor represented Team USA in last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, finishing second. They have each represented the United States in previous international competitions, with Connor winning a gold medal at the 2014 world U-18 championship and Hellebuyck picking up a bronze medal at the world championships in 2015.