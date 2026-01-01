City of Calgary to give update on Bearspaw water main break repairs

Repair work continues in Calgary, where Mayor Jeromy Farkas said the city is committed to fixing a problematic water main that has burst twice now in a year and a half.
On Thursday afternoon, the City of Calgary is holding a technical briefing on the Bearspaw water main break, where subject matter experts will provide an overview of the infrastructure and engineering considerations.
The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. local time.
The Bearspaw South Feeder Main ruptured Tuesday night, flooding the Trans-Canada Highway near near the site of Canada Olympic Park.
Drivers were trapped in a river of icy water, and 13 people had to be rescued from eight vehicles.
Crews are now working to fix the road, which buckled in spots near Sarcee Trail and the 16 Avenue Northwest/Trans Canada Highway interchange, close the Bowness community.
More than 3,000 homes and businesses in three neighbourhoods near the break — Montgomery, Parkdale and Point McKay — are under a boil-water advisory.
All city residents, as well as those in the surrounding communities of Strathmore, Airdrie, Chestermere and the Tsuutʼina Nation, are urged to conserve water.
That includes limiting showers to three minutes, flushing toilets only when necessary, and only running dishwashers and washing machines when they’re full.
When the line last ruptured in June of 2024, it led to an extended outage and water restrictions all summer.
