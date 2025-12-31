Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz quits cabinet, to leave soon as Alberta MLA

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is quitting cabinet and says she will also soon be leaving the Alberta legislature altogether.

Schulz made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

She says she has offered her resignation from cabinet effective Friday and will step down as the United Conservative legislature member for Calgary-Shaw by May.

“Timing is everything in life and in politics,” Schulz said in her statement.

"Timing is everything in life and in politics," Schulz said in her statement.

"It's time for me to seek new opportunities in my career."

Serving Albertans and the people of Calgary-Shaw has been the honour of a lifetime. I am proud of our team, the leadership of our Premier Danielle Smith, and our government. See my full statement below. pic.twitter.com/ju6WOHBEvT — Rebecca Schulz (@rebeccakschulz) December 31, 2025

She said she is proud of the work she and Premier Danielle Smith have done and will continue to support both Smith and the party.

Smith, in a statement, thanked Schulz for her work and said Grant Hunter will be sworn in as the next environment minister.

View image in full screen Grant Hunter is sworn into office in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press

“I wish Rebecca and her family all the best when she seeks new career opportunities,” Smith said.

Schulz is the second UCP cabinet minister to announce a resignation this year.

Peter Guthrie quit the infrastructure portfolio in February over concerns about the government’s handling of a procurement and alleged corruption in health care contracts.

He later was kicked out of UCP caucus for his criticism.

Schulz has served as a cabinet minister in multiple portfolios since she was elected in 2019 under former premier Jason Kenney.

Following Kenney’s resignation from leadership of the party, she ran in the a race that ultimately saw Smith take the helm.

View image in full screen Candidates, left to right, Todd Loewen, Danielle Smith, Rajan Sawhney, Rebecca Schulz, Leela Aheer, Travis Toews, and Brian Jean, attend the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate’s debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

Schulz is also one of 26 members of the legislature — and one of 24 United Conservative members — facing citizen-led petition drives to recall them from their seats.

Petitioner Ethan Disler has been collecting signatures to try to force a vote to have Schulz replaced.

Disler has said Schulz needs to go because she is not listening to constituents and violated constitutional rights by voting to use the notwithstanding clause to end the recent teachers’ strike.

Schulz has called the petition drive “unwarranted” given her dedication and accomplishments for those in Calgary-Shaw.

In a statement Wednesday, Disler said they are now reviewing their options on the recall campaign given that Schulz has now announced she is leaving.

“We wish the best to Minister Schulz and look forward to allowing our constituency the chance to vote for someone who reflects our values as Albertans,” Disler said.

Disler has to collect 15,000 signatures in the riding by March 10 in order to force a riding-wide vote on whether Schulz needs to be replaced.

A byelection to replace Schulz must be called within six months of her vacating her seat.

The next Alberta general election is slated for October 2027.