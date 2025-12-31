Woll stands tall as Leafs get on a roll

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The odds were stacked against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who on Tuesday were playing their third game in four nights since the Christmas break and were without key injured players Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Chris Tanev.

But the Maple Leafs hunkered down and benefited from a superb performance from netminder Joseph Woll in the 4-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils before 18,923 at Scotiabank Arena.

Woll made 33 saves to earn his first shutout of the season and first regular-season shutout in more than 13 months.

“He was unreal for us,” said Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, who scored an empty-netter in the third period after Bobby McMann and Nicolas Roy had the home squad ahead 2-0 after 40 minutes. Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period.

“He (Woll) was easily our best player,” Knies added.

Woll was on his game early with a big stop on Ondrej Palat in the opening five minutes. He also shone during a couple of New Jersey power plays, the first late in the second period and again in the late going of the final period.

“I think just feeling the puck early is nice,” the 27-year-old from St. Louis said. “Anytime you get shots early, make big saves early, I think that definitely helps you get engaged, get in the game.”

Woll spent time on the injured reserve list when he came down with a lower-body ailment in early December. He returned last week and has now won three in a row.

Woll gave credit to his teammates up front for their strong performance in the absence of Matthews (lower body), Nylander (lower body), Tanev (lower body), as well as Dakota Joshua, who remains in Detroit after suffering a kidney injury in the game against the Red Wings on Sunday.

His teammates blocked 16 shots, with Jake McCabe leading the way with eight.

“It’s how strong we played, and especially in the third period,” said Woll, who had to contend with a 6-on-4 Devils advantage when New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe pulled Jacob Markstrom during a power play.

“It’s how much you shut them down with them pulling their goalie and having a few minutes at the extra attacker and stuff,” Woll said. “So it’s a great team run for us.”

The Maple Leafs have won three of their last four outings, with an overtime loss in Detroit. Their improved play was not lost on head coach Craig Berube.

“We’re playing a lot better, puck play is better,” Berube said. “Everybody contributed, and the goalie was pretty good. The team has confidence, they’re understanding how we need to do things.”

NEWFIE CONNECTION

The Maple Leafs honoured 10 players who passed away in 2025 with a pre-game tribute, and it wasn’t lost on Devils forward Dawson Mercer when Alex Faulkner’s photo was shown on the scoreboard.

Mercer hails from Carbonear, Nfld. Faulkner, who passed away six weeks shy of his 89th birthday, was the first Newfoundlander to play in the NHL. He’s considered the patron saint of Newfoundland hockey.

“I never met him,” the 24-year-old Mercer said. “But there are only a few of us who have played in the NHL from Newfoundland. We all know who he was and how much he’s meant to us. He was the first.”

Mercer performed in his 367th consecutive game. In his fifth season, the 24-year-old has yet to miss an outing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2025.