Woll nets shutout, injury-riddled Leafs tip Devils

TORONTO – Joseph Woll made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season, while Bobby McMann, Nicolas Roy, Calle Jarnkrok and Matthew Knies scored as the injury-riddled Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Tuesday.

Playing their third game in four nights since the Christmas break, the Maple Leafs were without William Nylander (lower-body injury) for a second straight game, Auston Matthews (lower body), Chris Tanev (lower body) and Dakota Joshua, who remained in Detroit after suffering a kidney injury against the Red Wings on Sunday.

McMann scored on the power play late in the first period, and Roy added a redirect goal just as another man-advantage situation had expired. McMann tipped the puck to Roy. Nicholas Robertson helped set up both goals.

Jarnkrok scored in the third period for his first goal since Nov. 1. Knies added an empty-netter.

Woll led the Maple Leafs (18-15-6) to their third win in four outings with his first shutout since Nov. 20, 2024, as the home squad was outshot 33-30.

The Maple Leafs’ goalie, who has won three in a row, was particularly stellar late in the second period with the Devils pressing on the power play, highlighted by a stop on Jesper Bratt’s wrister.

The Devils (20-17-2) lost their fourth straight before 18,923 at Scotiabank Arena.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: With all the injuries, 31-year-old defenceman Matt Benning, son of former NHLer Brian Benning, was promoted from the AHL Toronto Marlies. But the former Boston Bruins draft pick did not dress and hasn’t played an NHL game since his time with the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 29, 2024.

Devils: Centre Dawson Mercer performed in his 367th consecutive game. In his fifth season, the 24-year-old Carbonear, Nfld., native has yet to miss an outing. Before the game, the patron saint of Newfoundland hockey, Alex Faulkner, was honoured during a pre-game scoreboard tribute to Maple Leafs of the past who passed away in 2025. Faulkner was 88.

KEY MOMENT

After the Maple Leafs built a 2-0 lead in the second period, Woll made a few acrobatic stops during a late-period power play.

KEY STAT

McMann has four goals in his last six games.

UP NEXT

Devils: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Winnipeg Jets on New Year’s Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.