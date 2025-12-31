Menu

Canada

Calgary taxi driver hailed as hero after baby born in back seat

By Elissa Carpenter & Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 31, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary taxi driver helps deliver baby during winter storm'
Calgary taxi driver helps deliver baby during winter storm
WATCH: A Calgary taxi driver helped deliver a baby girl in the back seat of his cab during a winter storm, just blocks from Peter Lougheed Hospital.
A Calgary taxi driver is being praised after helping deliver a baby during an emergency trip to hospital in frigid winter conditions.

Hardeep Singh Toor answered a late-night dispatch call last Saturday for what he was told was an urgent ride to hospital. Instead of a routine fare, Toor found himself transporting a couple racing against time for the birth of their child.

In an interview with Global, Toor said he was shocked when he arrived to pick up the couple and realized the woman was already in severe pain. With temperatures around –23 C, stormy weather and slippery roads, he said his only focus was getting them to the hospital as quickly and as safely as possible.

The destination was Peter Lougheed Centre, a drive that normally takes about 29 minutes. But the baby had other plans.

Just blocks from the hospital, with the building already in sight, the baby was born in the back seat.

Toor said moments later, the newborn began crying — a sound he said was a huge relief.

When he arrived at the hospital, he alerted security that a baby had just been delivered in his vehicle. He said staff quickly responded and took over care of the mother and child.

Toor said the baby’s father was overjoyed and grateful for the safe trip. While he did not learn the baby’s name, Toor said he was told it was a healthy baby girl.

For the full story, watch the video above.

