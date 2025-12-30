Menu

Canada, other nations call on Israel to ensure aid groups can work in Gaza

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '“There is nothing left”: Wind and rain tear through tent shelters in Khan Younis'
“There is nothing left”: Wind and rain tear through tent shelters in Khan Younis
Strong winds and rain battered makeshift tent camps in Khan Younis on Sunday, leaving displaced Palestinians scrambling to secure torn tarpaulins and soaked fabric. Families say the harsh winter weather is worsening already dire living conditions in the war-ravaged enclave, with water flooding tents and wooden supports weakening. Palestinian Wael al-Shiekh Khalil said, “The wind was very strong this night, all the tarpaulin was blown away and the tent was torn.” Gaza authorities have warned that continued heavy rain could cause more damaged structures to collapse, as thousands remain sheltering in fragile tents.
Canada and other nations are calling on Israel to boost the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza as the country reportedly moves to suspend more than two dozen humanitarian organizations.

The Associated Press reports a Canadian non-profit, Oxfam Quebec, is on a list of 37 organizations set to be barred from Gaza by Israel as of Jan. 1 for failing to comply with new vetting rules for international organizations working in the enclave.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry unit that oversees humanitarian aid in Gaza, says the organizations on the list account for less than one per cent of the total aid going into the Gaza Strip.

Click to play video: 'Gaza floods: 12 people either dead or missing after torrential rains'
Gaza floods: 12 people either dead or missing after torrential rains
In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom call on Israel to ensure that international NGOs are able to operate in Gaza in a “sustained and predictable way.”

The leaders say deregistration could force the closure of aid operations in Gaza and the West Bank within 60 days, causing a “severe” impact on access to essential services, including health care.

In their statement, the leaders also call on Israel to ensure the United Nations and its partners can continue their vital work, to lift unreasonable restrictions on imports and to open crossings and boost the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 The Canadian Press

