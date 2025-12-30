Matthews a game-time decision against Devils

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs say captain Auston Matthews will be a “game-time decision” for their game Tuesday night against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

The Leafs said in an update that the star centre is dealing with a lower-body injury. Matthews temporarily left Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit on Saturday after blocking a shot.

Matthews has had a down year by his standards with 15 goals and 12 assists in 33 games. But his offence has picked up of late with a goal and three assists in Toronto’s last two contests.

The Maple Leafs will be without defenceman Chris Tanev and forward Dakota Joshua against the Devils. Tanev, who has already missed 23 games this season with an upper-body injury, is out with a lower-body ailment.

Joshua sustained an injury after getting hit in the loss to the Red Wings. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after Tuesday’s practice that the forward is still in Detroit and the injury may be to his kidney.

Berube also said forward William Nylander remains out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Toronto has recalled forwards Matt Benning and Jacob Quillan from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies to help address the injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2025.