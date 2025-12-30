Menu

Canada

Thousands still without power after winter storm in Ontario, utility says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2025 10:34 am
1 min read
Drivers struggle to navigate Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ontario on Friday Nov. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
Drivers struggle to navigate Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ontario on Friday Nov. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost
Ontario’s largest electric utility says high winds in parts of the province could cause more outages today as crews work to restore power to thousands still in the dark after a storm that pelted some regions with snow and freezing rain.

Hydro One says challenging road conditions are slowing down crews in some areas, and its outage map shows some 15,000 customers remain without power as of this morning.

More than 60,000 customers were without electricity at one point Monday.

The utility says the outages were caused by ice accumulation on tree branches that then knocked out power lines.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s road information service reports a large stretch of highway in northern Ontario remains closed.

Ontario 511’s road conditions map shows closures for hundreds of kilometres along Highway 11 between North Bay and Hearst.

Environment Canada has issued advisories for blowing snow and snow squalls for swaths of southwestern and northern Ontario, with some regions facing an additional 50 centimetres of snow in the next few days.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

