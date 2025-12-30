Lethbridge emergency services reflect on 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past year, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) and the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) have both overcome adversity to keep residents safe.

However, they have done so with more resources than in previous years.

Both forces have been near full strength throughout the year, helping ensure proper service is given to the community and their own members.

“This allows them the time off they need through vacation to get away and recharge. It also allows them the time off to do the training they need to keep competent and current in our industry,” said Greg Adair, fire chief in Lethbridge.

In 2025, LFES received fewer 911 calls, but new and recurring dangers still kept firefighters and paramedics busy.

“We have lithium ion batteries, which is a new and emerging issue we see from a public safety perspective,” said Adair. “We still have an ongoing problem with candles.

"Candles, of course left unattended, are a safety concern."

It’s something LFES urged residents to pay attention to — safe battery storage.

“Please make sure you follow manufacturers recommendations on maintaining and storing those batteries.”

Beyond fire safety, the paramedic side of LFES saw significant change to ensure a stronger presence.

While LFES will remain an integrated firefighter-paramedic service, it will now begin hiring paramedics exclusively, forgoing the need for recruits to become firefighters if they do not wish to.

“This opens the door for recruitment, retention and longevity within our department,” said Adair.

2025 also saw the rollout of the new tactical EMS teams who accompany police officers during high-risk incidents.

It wasn’t just LFES benefitting from the high staffing, either. LPS saw more officers helping keep the peace.

“We’ve had many successes in some very complex files to actually result in charges and identifying the person responsible for it. That in and of itself is a testament for when you have proper resourcing,” said Shahin Mehdizadeh, chief of police in Lethbridge.

In 2024, Lethbridge had the largest drop in its Crime Severity Index (CSI) in 25 years, but it doesn’t appear to be trending the same way in 2025.

“2024, as you remember, was an epic year for reducing crime — it was almost (19) per cent,” Mehdizadeh said. “So, the fact it’s gone up a little bit from that, I just want to say it’s not a big deal, we’re managing it.”

Despite this, Mehdizadeh says many of the issues stem from encampments and known parties, meaning overall safety isn’t lower.

“Safety is all about how people feel. Do they feel safe in the community? When I look at the stats over the years, every year that’s improving. That’s what we need to be proud of.”

Both Mehdizadeh and Adair say their respective organizations are in good shape heading into 2026.