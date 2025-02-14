Menu

Crime

Lethbridge Police Service expands Downtown Policing Unit

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Police Service expands Downtown Policing Unit'
Lethbridge Police Service expands Downtown Policing Unit
WATCH: Lethbridge residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the city's downtown core. Police have announced the addition of new members to its Downtown Policing Unit, aiming to enhance the team's capacity to tackle open drug use and other criminal activity in the area. Jordan Prentice has more.
Four new members have been added to the Lethbridge Police Service’s (LPS) Downtown Policing Unit (DPU), helping the team to better respond to criminal activity in the heart of the city.

The DPU now consists of six members with the new additions.

LPS saw success with multiple targeted enforcement projects in the core last year, and said the DPU plans to build on that success to try to make Lethbridge’s vibrant downtown area a safer place.

The DPU said it will take a zero-tolerance approach to open drug use, and will conduct proactive and ongoing enforcement, providing a first response to incidents downtown.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

