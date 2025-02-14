Lethbridge Police Service expands Downtown Policing Unit

Send this page to someone via email

Four new members have been added to the Lethbridge Police Service’s (LPS) Downtown Policing Unit (DPU), helping the team to better respond to criminal activity in the heart of the city.

The DPU now consists of six members with the new additions.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

LPS saw success with multiple targeted enforcement projects in the core last year, and said the DPU plans to build on that success to try to make Lethbridge’s vibrant downtown area a safer place.

The DPU said it will take a zero-tolerance approach to open drug use, and will conduct proactive and ongoing enforcement, providing a first response to incidents downtown.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.