Lethbridge police investigating 2nd sudden death in 3 days

Police in Lethbridge say an investigation is underway after a body was found in a motel room on Saturday.

Police said the death has been deemed suspicious but no additional details are available as the investigation gets underway.

It’s the second sudden death reported in the southern Alberta city since Christmas Day.

On Friday, Lethbridge police said they were investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found on Boxing Day.

Police said the boy’s body was found outside of a business on the city’s south side.

They didn’t say if the boy’s death is being treated as suspicious, but an autopsy will take place in Calgary next week.