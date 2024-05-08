Menu

Crime

Lethbridge police look for man wanted on outstanding warrants

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 4:06 pm
1 min read
The Lethbridge Police Service is looking for a 31-year-old man who is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
The Lethbridge Police Service is looking for a 31-year-old man who is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. Lethbridge Police Service
Police in Lethbridge are turning to the public to help find a 31-year-old man who is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said Salar Dalair Khan, is wanted for “failing to comply with an order stemming from convictions for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.”

Anyone with information regarding Khan’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers.

