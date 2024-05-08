Lethbridge police look for man wanted on outstanding warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge are turning to the public to help find a 31-year-old man who is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Police said Salar Dalair Khan, is wanted for “failing to comply with an order stemming from convictions for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.”

Anyone with information regarding Khan’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers.