Ministry urges Saskatchewan drivers to be safe on the road around snowplows

As we head into the new year, more snowfall will be on the way, and it is important to drive safe around snowplows in the city and on highways. The Ministry of Highways says snowplows are dangerous as they are large pieces of equipment that may obstruct visibility, with clouds caused by the snow they pick up.

The ministry says collisions with government snow removal equipment happens every year, with only four collisions in 2019, jumping up to 12 in 2024. Those statistics only include the Ministry of Highways snowplows and not municipal snowplows from Saskatoon or Regina.

David Horth, director of communications for the ministry, says it’s important to stay patient behind snowplows especially on highways, as they pull over every 10-15 km when it is safe for them to do so.

He adds you should treat a snowplow that is pulled over to the side of the road with its lights on like any other emergency vehicle and slow down.

A recent accident on the Coquihalla highway in BC shows how dangerous snowplow accidents can be. A car tried passing a snowplow, resulting in the major highway being closed on Dec. 23.

Horth asks people to drive slowly, stay far back from snowplows, be alert, and drive according to the conditions of the road. He says snowplows are there to help everybody and we should give them room to do their job.

Watch for more on snow removal equipment collisions and how you can be safe on the road.