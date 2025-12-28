Durham police arrest 64, lay over 150 charges in retail theft crackdown

A weeks-long initiative by Durham police has led to the arrest of 64 people and 155 charges laid as part of law enforcement’s efforts to stop retail theft.
According to Durham police, the five-week initiative ran between Nov. 10 and Dec. 16, with members of the east division community response unit leading the effort.
They worked alongside front-line officers and the LCBO Resource Protection Unit to identify “high theft locations.”
Police said a highly-visible presence of officers was maintained throughout the initiative to “deter criminal activity and provide safety and security to our community.”
Of the 64 people arrested, police said 17 are facing 32 charges related to LCBO thefts. In addition, 38 of the 155 charges laid included breach-related offences.
