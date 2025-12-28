Canada sees numerous winter storm, freezing rain warnings

Send this page to someone via email

It probably feels like deja vu, but Canadians are in for more wet weather on Sunday. Depending on where you live, it could be snow, rain or freezing rain — but some communities will get all three.

On the West Coast, winter storm warnings are in place for several parts of B.C.

Parts of British Columbia near the Yukon border, including Atlin and Hyland River Park, are expected to see heavy snowfall with totals reaching about 15 centimetres.

Even higher amounts are expected in the North Coast, especially for inland communities such as Kitimat and Terrace, with 20 to 30 cm expected by Sunday evening. Environment Canada cautions freezing rain will become mixed with wet snow as the day wears on before changing over to rain and snow overnight.

Meanwhile, a flood watch is in effect for rivers near Prince Rupert and on Haida Gwaii, where the rain started Saturday. Up to 150 millimetres could fall by Monday morning.

Next door, cold warnings are in place for much of eastern and central Alberta and western Saskatchewan with wind chills bringing the temperature to near -40C. Environment Canada says temperatures will moderate later Sunday morning but advises residents to take proper precautions.

A portion of southern Manitoba could also see some blowing snow, with a yellow advisory in place. The agency says strong northwesterly winds combined with falling snow will lead to reduced visibility this afternoon across the Red River Valley. About five to 10 cm of new snow is also expected across the southern part of the valley.

If it hasn’t already, about half of Ontario is set to see active weather with Environment Canada issuing a mix of freezing rain, winter storm, snow squall and rainfall warnings across central, eastern and southern parts of the province.

Southwestern and southern Ontario cities such as Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, and Toronto are expected to see rainfall of 30 to 60 mm and high winds up to 80 km/h.

Communities including Oshawa, Kingston, and Ottawa will see similar conditions, but are also under a freezing rain warning with up to 20 mm of ice build-up possible in some areas.

While much of Ontario will see some form of rain, communities including Huntsville, Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Sault Ste. Marie could see heavy snow as well due. A winter storm warning is in effect.

Snowfall could reach up to 20 cm in some places, such as Sudbury and Manitoulin Island. Orange warnings have been issued for communities including Sault Ste Marie and Kirkland Lake, where up to 40 cm is possible.

Much of southern, central and eastern Quebec is also facing winter weather, with cities including Papineau, Montreal, Longueuil, Lac-Megantic and Mont-Laurier facing orange warnings for freezing rain and five to 15 mm of precipitation starting Sunday night.

Winter storm warnings are in place for other parts of Quebec, including the provincial capital, though their weather is expected to start Monday with freezing rain and heavy snow to fall. Close to 15 cm of snow is expected into Tuesday, though some places, such as Baie-Comeau, could see closer to 25 cm.

The Maritimes will also see some rainy and snowy conditions starting Monday.

Parts of southern New Brunswick, except the Fundy Coast, and western, central and southern Nova Scotia can expect freezing rain.

In New Brunswick, a period of snow and ice pellets will precede freezing rain that is expected to begin Monday morning and continue until the evening. About five to 10 mm of freezing rain is forecast.

Nova Scotia will see slightly less freezing rain, with four to eight millimetres expected.

Some snow will also fall across much of northwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia’s Inverness County.

Inverness County could see between two to four centimetres of snow on Monday, while northwestern New Brunswick seeing higher amounts of 15 cm or more.