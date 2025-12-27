Menu

World

Indonesian rescuers search for a Spanish coach and 3 children after tour boat sinks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2025 12:03 pm
2 min read
Indonesian rescuers searched near Komodo National Park after a tour boat sank, leaving a Spanish soccer coach and three children missing amid rough seas and poor visibility. View image in full screen
Indonesian rescuers searched near Komodo National Park after a tour boat sank, leaving a Spanish soccer coach and three children missing amid rough seas and poor visibility. BASARNAS via AP
Indonesian rescuers searched for a Spanish soccer coach and his three children on Saturday after a tour boat carrying 11 people sank overnight near Padar Island, a popular destination within Komodo National Park, officials said.

The boat was carrying a family of six, four crew members and a local guide when it went down on Friday evening after suffering engine failure on a trip from Komodo Island to Padar, said Fathur Rahman, who heads the Maumere Search and Rescue Office.

He said three people were rescued by a passing vessel, and four others were picked up by a search and rescue team. The survivors included the Spanish mother and one daughter. The father, two sons and another daughter were missing, he said.

The Spanish soccer club Valencia said that a coach for its women’s reserve team, Fernando Martín, and three of his children were among the victims. In a statement on X, Valencia CF expressed condolences, saying their deaths were confirmed by local authorities. Real Madrid CF also offered condolences on the death of Martin, 44, and his three children.

However, Rahman said the search was suspended Saturday evening because of bad weather and poor visibility and will resume early Sunday.

“Our teams have been combing the northern waters of Padar Island until dusk,” Rahman said. “We are determined to find the victims.”

Komodo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its rugged landscapes, pristine beaches and the endangered Komodo dragon. The park attracts thousands of visitors for diving, trekking and wildlife tours.

The survivors were treated at the port office in Labuan Bajo city as strong waves up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) high and darkness hampered emergency responders overnight, Rahman said.

The search involved multiple rescue units in inflatable boats, a navy vessel with diving equipment and a rescue ship, with the assistance of local fishermen and residents. It was centered on a 5-nautical-mile (9-kilometer) radius of the sinking site, where rescuers found the boat debris, Rahman said.

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, where boats are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

