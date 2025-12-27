From freezing rain to -50: Canada braces for severe winter weather

Send this page to someone via email

Severe winter weather is affecting large parts of Canada this weekend, with Environment Canada issuing multiple warnings spanning from Ontario and Quebec to the Prairies and the North.

In Ontario, a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system tracking across the Great Lakes is expected to bring a prolonged period of freezing rain beginning late Saturday into Sunday afternoon and lasting till Monday morning.

Areas north of Toronto, including Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina and Uxbridge, along with parts of northern York Region, could see five to 10 millimetres of ice accretion.

Communities east of Toronto, such as Cobourg and Colborne, are also included in the advisory area.

Environment Canada warns temperatures hovering near the freezing mark could cause rain to transition into freezing rain, leading to icy roads, sidewalks and possible power outages.

A special weather statement is also in effect for parts of Peterborough County, while regions around Lake Superior, including Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins, are under snowfall watches.

These regions fall under a yellow warning, which means hazardous weather may cause damage, disruption or health impacts, and impacts are moderate, localized or short-term.

In Quebec, freezing rain warnings and special weather statements are in place for Greater Montreal, Laval, Montérégie, the Laurentians, Lanaudière and the Outaouais.

Freezing rain or ice pellets are expected to begin overnight Sunday and could persist into Monday, raising concerns about hazardous travel, falling tree branches and power disruptions.

Meanwhile, Northern Quebec is facing snowfall watches.

Across the Prairies, Alberta and Saskatchewan are under widespread advisories for blowing snow, poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions, with some regions facing blizzard warnings.

In British Columbia, winter weather alerts remain in effect for parts of the province, with snow and difficult travel conditions expected in several interior and mountain regions.

Further east, Newfoundland and Labrador continues to be hit by a major winter storm in Green Bay and White Bay, where 40 to 60 centimetres of heavy, wet snow and winds gusting up to 110 km/h are expected to continue into early Sunday, making travel hazardous.

In the North, parts of the Yukon are under extreme cold warnings, with temperatures dropping to near –50 C.

Residents are being urged to limit outdoor exposure and take precautions against frostbite.

Environment Canada says conditions may change quickly and advises Canadians to continue monitoring forecasts and alerts as the system moves across the country.