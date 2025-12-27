Bear cub rescued in northern B.C. expected to live

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DAWSON CREEK – A bear cub rescued in northeastern British Columbia last week is expected to live.

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society was called about a cub in “dire need,” in an area close to Dawson Creek.

A volunteer rushed to the site from the society’s headquarters in Smithers, B.C., an eight-hour drive, and found the bear at the base of a tree, covered in snow.

Story continues below advertisement

Society co-founder Angelika Langen says in a video posted on social media that the female cub is “doing well” and that her survival is a “Christmas miracle.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Langen says the bear may have been burned while hibernating, noting her fur, face and feet were scorched.

She says the bear is expected to survive and thanks social media followers for sending good vibes.

“We’re forever grateful that she was found and we’re given the opportunity to give her a second chance,” Langen said in the video.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2025.