Canada

Carney to meet Ukraine’s Zelenskyy today in Halifax

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 27, 2025 7:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy says he’ll meet with Trump in Florida over the weekend'
Zelenskyy says he’ll meet with Trump in Florida over the weekend
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida over the weekend.
Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Prime Minster Mark Carney today in Halifax, before heading to the United States for crucial meetings with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy and Carney are expected to meet over the lunch hour at an undisclosed location.

This in person meeting comes a day after Zelenskyy took to social media to share that he had a “good conversation” with Carney over the phone.

Zelenskyy said he updated Carney on the status of diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and the United States to end the war with Russia.

The Prime Minister’s Office revealed in a statement that peace talks were a focal point, with Carney commending Zelenskyy for his efforts in continuing to secret a lasting peace for Ukraine.

The phone call also touched on the importance of keeping “pressure on Russia,” amid the ongoing negotiations.

After his meeting today with Carney, Zelenskyy’s next stop in Florida, on Sunday, to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

