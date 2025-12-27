Carney to meet Ukraine’s Zelenskyy today in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Prime Minster Mark Carney today in Halifax, before heading to the United States for crucial meetings with President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy and Carney are expected to meet over the lunch hour at an undisclosed location.

This in person meeting comes a day after Zelenskyy took to social media to share that he had a “good conversation” with Carney over the phone.

I had a call with Prime Minister of Canada @MarkJCarney. It was a very good conversation, and I appreciate it. I updated the Prime Minister on the status of our diplomatic efforts with the United States, as well as the first documents that can be assumed to be ready. We are also… pic.twitter.com/5k3WFX9eCG According to the social media post, Zelenskyy updated Carney on the status of diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and the United States.

Zelenskyy said he updated Carney on the status of diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and the United States to end the war with Russia.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister’s Office revealed in a statement that peace talks were a focal point, with Carney commending Zelenskyy for his efforts in continuing to secret a lasting peace for Ukraine.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The phone call also touched on the importance of keeping “pressure on Russia,” amid the ongoing negotiations.

After his meeting today with Carney, Zelenskyy’s next stop in Florida, on Sunday, to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.