Crime

Stabbing victim drove themselves to find help, after Mississauga suspect stole phone

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 26, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. Peel Paramedics / Twitter
The victim of a Mississauga stabbing was forced to drive themselves to a paramedic station on Christmas Eve, police say, after an unknown suspect stole their phone and then stabbed them multiple times.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Church Street and Queen Street South on the evening of Dec. 24, around 7:20 p.m.

Officers said the victim was walking along a trail in the area when a man demanded their valuables. They complied and handed them over.

Nonetheless, police said, the suspect then stabbed them “multiple times” and ran away from the scene.

Without a phone, the victim was forced to drive themselves to the nearest paramedic station. There, they were moved to an ambulance and rushed to a trauma centre. Their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The suspect has not been arrested.

Police said they were a man in their 30s, last seen wearing a green or blue jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

