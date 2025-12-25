Menu

Canada

Tractor sinks in lake near Montreal: man and child missing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A man and a child are missing after a tractor sank in a lake in the Lanaudière region, northeast of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says a team of divers is on their way to Saint-Zénon where the tractor was last seen on Wednesday.

The SQ says firefighters will also participate in the search.

The SQ says the two people were on the tractor clearing snow from a path surrounding the lake.

Police were first called at 6 p.m. by a family member who saw the accident.

A search began Wednesday night, but the two people could not be located.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

