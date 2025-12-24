Man arrested, charged after alleged Penticton, B.C. sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton, B.C., man says quick action by neighbours and staff from a nearby supportive housing facility helped interfere with an alleged sexual assault near his home Monday evening.

Alex Waddington says he rushed outside after hearing screaming, honking, and what he describes as chaos in his neighbourhood.

“I picked up my pace and came around, and at the time I didn’t even realize it was one of my neighbours,” Waddington said.

When he reached the scene, Waddington says he saw a man allegedly attacking a woman he recognized from the neighbourhood.

“He had his pants down, he was on top of her. It would have been a completely different outcome if people hadn’t stepped in,” he said.

Waddington says staff from a nearby supportive housing facility, operated by Ask Wellness Society, also responded and helped intervene.

Bob Hughes, executive officer with Ask Wellness Society, says staff restrained the alleged assailant.

“They intervened to the point where they restrained the alleged assailant until police arrived,” Hughes said.

Penticton RCMP say a man identified as Josiah Foisy was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged with assault and sexual assault and remains in custody, awaiting his next court appearance.

Hughes says the accused is not a client of Ask Wellness Society.

“It’s not an individual in our care, and I think this clearly needs to be fully investigated,” he said.

Despite the intervention by staff, Waddington says he continues to have concerns about the supportive housing facility on Winnipeg Street, which he believes has contributed to increased crime and drug use in the area.

“Ever since the province decided it was a good idea to open a wet facility in a residential neighbourhood — have you ever heard residents cheering that they have one in their neighbourhood?” Waddington said.

Waddington says the victim is recovering and credits the collective response for preventing a worse outcome.

“It was definitely a group effort, and I was impressed with how the community came together to help her,” he said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident in the 200-block of Orchard Avenue or has additional information to contact Penticton RCMP.