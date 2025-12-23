Struggling Toronto Maple Leafs snap skid

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – With the backdrop of a troubling losing streak, a fired assistant coach, and another protective press conference from general manager Brad Treliving, the Toronto Maple Leafs received a temporary reprieve heading into Christmas.

Max Domi ended a 23-game goalless streak by scoring the winner and adding an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-15-5) halted a three-game slide with a 6-3 decision over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

The victory followed a disastrous road trip where Toronto lost all three outings by a combined score of 14-4.

“Well, it’s a boost. I’m going to have a better Christmas if you like Christmas,” Toronto head coach Craig Berube said with a smile.

Hours before the game, Treliving discussed the team’s predicament with reporters.

He gave Berube a second vote of confidence. He addressed the firing of assistant coach Marc Savard. He talked about the possibility of selling off some of the Maple Leafs’ top talent with the halfway mark of the season still five games away.

Story continues below advertisement

Treliving stated that captain Auston Matthews has not requested a trade and said he is not looking to trade significant players.

“I don’t think we’re turning the page right now on the season,” said the GM. “We’re not here waving the white flag.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of Savard’s chief areas of concern was the power play. The Maple Leafs entered Tuesday’s game with the league’s worst power-play record, scoring only 12 times in 90 man-advantage situations with four short-handed goals against.

Treliving said assistant coach Derek Lalonde has been given the task of fixing the team’s power-play struggles. The Maple Leafs went 0 for 2 on Tuesday, but enjoyed only two minutes of power-play time.

Berube later clarified the GM’s plan.

“What I meant is the staff is looking at everything,” Berube said. “Is (Lalonde) running the meetings? Yes. So we’ll have to make a decision on what we’re going to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Domi’s end-to-end game-winner arrived during a four-on-four situation, just after a brief four-on-three Toronto power play.

Another boost to the Maple Leafs’ cause was the return of defensive defenceman Chris Tanev after a 23-game absence with an upper-body injury.

Tanev was burned on Ryan Rust’s tying goal in the first period, but as the game went the veteran blue liner found his groove, and once again teamed with Jake McCabe to give Toronto a formidable shutdown pairing.

“He’s a huge booster,” Domi said. “He means so much to us. We’re very lucky to have him.”

The Maple Leafs snatched a 3-1 lead in the second period after Steven Lorentz’s breakaway goal. But they allowed the Penguins to bounce back to tie the game 60 seconds into the third period.

“Our group is just kind of scratching and clawing right now to get wins,” Lorentz said. “I think even the losses we’ve been taking some positives away. But the bounces haven’t gone our way.

“We’re not a group that’s going to quit. We’re going to show up and put our work boots on each night, even though sometimes we might not look like it. You know we’re battling.”

Lorentz showed that battle when he stripped his former San Jose Sharks teammate Erik Karlsson at the Maple Leafs blue line to turn and go the other way for a key goal.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was telling E.K. before, because I played with him in San Jose a little bit there. He kind of (deked) me out on the first period, and I told him I’d maybe get him back,” Lorentz said.

“So I was fortunate. I think he must have blown a tire because he’s pretty quick.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2025.